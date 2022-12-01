NI Water have donated a Waterbutt to Old Warren Primary School, Lisburn.

Many schools are seeking to improve their outdoor learning environments to enhance pupil’s wellbeing and mental health alongside improving the sustainability of the school grounds.

Waterbutts are a great way of collecting rainwater, which can then be used to water plants encouraging pupils to save water and look after the natural environment.

Pupils from Old Warren Primary School with their new Waterbutt

Using a Waterbutt is an efficient way to capture and use rainwater and by doing so will help ensure there's enough water for everyone now and in the future.

You’d be surprised how much water we all use on a daily basis, 170 litres per person sounds like a lot, however, much of that is sent back down the drain.

