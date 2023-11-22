Northern Regional College continues to lead the way in Industrial Robotics at the WorldSkills UK national finals.

Peter O’Neill from Ballymoney and Hannah Currie from Randalstown, who are current and former Foundation Degree Engineering students respectively, were gold medallists at the recent national finals in Manchester.

Northern Regional College has stellar record in Industrial Robotics at the WorldSkills UK national competitions. Since Industrial Robotics was introduced as a category in 2021, the College has come out on top each year, in no small part due to the dedication and commitment of engineering lecturer, Karla Kosch who meticulously prepares her students for the competition.

WorldSkills is a competition-based development programme, designed by industry experts, to enhance the practical skills and knowledge taught on vocational training courses at FE Colleges and Training Centres. Competitions are designed to boost the competitors’ skills and confidence and improve their employability.

Over 400 talented young apprentices and students from all over England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland who excelled in the regional finals in their respective skills area competed in the national finals.

Congratulating Hannah and Peter on their success at the WorldSkills UK national finals, Karla Kosch of NRC said: “I am incredibly proud of Hannah and Peter and I am delighted that their dedication and aptitude has paid off. Their success at WorldSkills UK is a reflection of their talent and is well deserved.”