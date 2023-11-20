Primary school pupils put their creative thinking skills to the test by designing a delicious new flavour of ice cream as part of a Global Entrepreneurship Week competition organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Global Entrepreneurship Week 2023 ran from November 13-19 and this year, the council brought together a programme of free events and activities aimed at promoting entrepreneurship, encouraging new start-ups, inspiring the local business base and supporting sustainability and innovation.

An incredible 500 entries were received from Primary 4 and 5 pupils from across Mid and East Antrim – with their entries also including a marketing poster to promote their fantastic new product.

Following stiff competition, two lucky winners were selected to have their flavour developed by two local ice-cream manufacturers.

Grace Adams from Olderfleet Primary school with Christine Barnhill, Economic Development Officer and Karl Wilson from True Gelato. Photo: Colm McCann

The two winners and their classmates were invited to visit the ice-cream parlours to taste their product and find out more about running an ice-cream business.

Seven-year-old Grace Adams from Olderfleet Primary school in Larne was selected as one of the winners. Her innovative ice cream, Space Bunny, won Grace and her classmates a surprise visit to the school by local ice cream producer True Gelato, with pupils and teachers getting the chance to try the winning creation.

Grace’s entry won the judges over with her creative design, pricing and use of fresh, natural ingredients.

Primary 5 pupil Gabriel Hirst from Millquarter Primary School was joint winner with his ‘Mystery Flavour’. Gabriel’s winning entry featured a creative and interactive ‘Guess the Flavour’ poster that was designed to get people chatting and buying the ice cream.

Gabriel Hirst from Millquarter Primary School was joint winner with his ‘Mystery Flavour’. Photo: Colm McCann

The judges loved the engagement that Gabriel’s competition entry brought and the creative use of a ‘secret panel’ which revealed the winning combination – ‘Top Hat’ flavour!

Gabriel and his classmates will be invited to The Milk Parlour in Glenarm to try out the exciting new flavour and learn more about running an ice cream business.

As part of Global Entrepreneurship Week this year, the exciting new NI Enterprise Support Service was launched.

The new service aims to provide a set of connected enterprise support services, where individuals, entrepreneurs or businesses can access a continuum of support to meet their needs, aligned with the relevant stage of their business.

Highlighting that entrepreneurial thinking can start from grassroots level, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council was delighted to welcome the return of ‘Boss Baby’ sessions for pre-school age children. The sessions were due to take place at three immersive play locations throughout the borough.

Commenting on Global Entrepreneurship Week, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, said: “Global Entrepreneurship Week inspires millions each year to explore their potential while fostering connections and increasing collaboration to empower entrepreneurs and strengthen communities.