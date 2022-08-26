‘Outstanding’ GCSE results at Loreto

The Year 12 students of 2022 gained the College’s best results in the last five years, showing resilience, determination and focus as they worked towards the first external examinations in their time at Loreto.

97% of students gained five A*-C grades or better, with 89% of students gaining at least five A*-C grades, including English Language and Mathematics. 91% of the students gained seven A*-C grades or better, with 86% gaining at least seven A*-C including English Language and Mathematics. 66% of all grades across the school were top grades A*-B.

Mr Gallagher, College Principal, commented: “I would like to congratulate our Year 12 students and thank their teachers, who have worked together to achieve these wonderful results under challenging circumstances. Our students and their teachers have upheld Loreto College’s high academic standards, and should be very proud indeed of what they have achieved.”

Mr Gallagher wished the students every success in their ongoing studies.

