Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) says the 459-unit block will be the first certified Passivhaus Purpose Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) in Belfast and the largest such project on the island of Ireland.

Passivhaus certification is a globally recognised standard whereby very little energy is used for heating and cooling, making the building ultra-low emission.

Northern Ireland’s higher education providers estimate that approximately 6,000 additional student beds are needed across Belfast in forthcoming years. QUB currently owns and manages over 3,500 beds across the city and it is estimated that 3,000 more rooms will be needed within the next five years for the university’s students alone.

An artist's impression of the Passivhaus Purpose Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) set to be constructed on Belfast's Dublin Road. (Pic: Contributed).

Following the council’s decision on April 17, Caroline Young, vice-president of students and corporate services at QUB, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for student accommodation in recent years. This site will help us in part to meet the demand for quality student accommodation while working towards our Strategy 2030, which has sustainability at its core.

“The site at Dublin Road will house up to 459 students, offering the first ultra-low emission multi-occupancy building in the city centre. We are delighted to be at the forefront of such a significant milestone for sustainable development in Belfast and beyond, which resonates with the Belfast City Council’s aim to future proof the city for generations to come.

“We’re committed to achieving our ambitious net zero target for 2040 whilst providing the best student experience, not least by continuing to offer high quality accommodation at one of the best values across the UK.”

Queen’s currently has over 24,000 students and almost 5,000 staff. A recent report by London Economics highlighted the university’s impact on the economy is £3.2bn, driving economic growth in the region and beyond.