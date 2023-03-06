Amid plans to axe lollipop men and women, who guide children across busy roads outside schools across Lurgan, Craigavon and Portadown, the Education Authority says it’s the job of parents to get children to school safely.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart described the plans to put a freeze on the recruitment of all School Crossing Patrol (SCP) staff, including temporary cover as ‘madness’.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart revealed the Education Authority has put a freeze on the recruitment of all School Crossing Patrol (SCP) staff known as lollipop men and women, including temporary cover. Describing the plans as ‘madness’ the DUP MP said the ‘decision will increase safety concerns at schools across Northern Ireland’.

However the Education Authority says it bears ‘no statutory duty and parents are primarily responsible for getting their child to school safely’.

Mrs Lockhart said she has raised the issue in a meeting with EA Directors last week, and urged them to rethink the decision.

Mrs Lockhart said: “One of the issues I have raised with me on a regular basis is the safety of school sites, and the dangers to children making their way to school. Right across Upper Bann we have schools located on busy arterial routes, and indeed rural roads where there are no other forms of traffic control or safe crossing.

"For generations safe passage to school has been supported by ‘lollipop’ men and women. Their primary purpose is to help people cross the road safely to get to school, but for many they become a trusted and key part of the school community too.

"It is therefore remarkable that the EA has targeted this vital pupil safety area as a place to find financial savings. To freeze recruitment, including temporary cover, will see this service withdrawn at sites where there are very valid concerns. The EA state it is not their responsibility to ensure safe transit of children, but rather it is parents. Yet in many sites the danger is to adults and children alike.

"I raised this today with the EA Leadership and urged them to rethink this decision. The last thing any of us would want is this decision to result in an accident, that could have been prevented by retaining the service.”

A spokesperson for the Education Authority (EA) said: “Due to the significant financial pressures in education, EA has been required to deliver substantial savings by 31st March and so made the difficult decision to pause recruitment of some central budget funded posts. This included the recruitment of additional or replacement School Crossing Patrols and schools were made aware of this decision last month.

"The EA continues to engage with the Department of Education and political representatives regarding the financial challenges facing education and this decision will be reviewed subject to the resources made available in 2023/24. School Crossing Patrols however are not a statutory duty of the EA and parents are primarily responsible for getting their child to school safely,” she said.