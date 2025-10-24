Parkview Special School pupils help others feel safe on the bus in new video
Children and staff from Parkview School in Lisburn and Rathore in Newry played starring roles in the film, which has been shared with all schools in Northern Ireland.
The video also focuses on staying safe while on the bus and features the drivers and escorts who accompany a child or young person with a special educational need or disability on their journey.
Parkview School Principal, Colin Ward, said: “Being involved in the EA video meant a lot to the pupils and staff of Parkview School.
"We feel so proud to be involved in such a project to help raise awareness of how the EA Transport Service supports children and young people with special educational needs.
“The video gave an opportunity to showcase the dedication, care and professionalism of EA staff who work hard to ensure every child has a safe, calm, and positive journey to and from school.
"It also showcases our wonderful pupils, who live and experience many of the anxieties that go along with transitions and transportation, giving them ownership over their positive contributions to the video.”
EA Chief Executive Richard Pengelly added: “Thank you to all the wonderful pupils and staff of both schools for their help with making this educational video.
“Well done to all those involved, including the EA drivers and escorts who work so hard every day to ensure our children and young people feel safe and supported.”