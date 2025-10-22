Local people urged to help Stuart collect toys for Christmas charity appeal

Lisburn man Stuart Cahoon, who created an online community in the aftermath of covid, which is now called ‘The Chatterhouse’, is once again bringing people together, this time to collect toys for underprivileged familes.

Stuart has joined with Sands, the UK’s leading pregnancy and baby loss charity, to spread some Christmas cheer this festive season, and he is hoping that local people will help with this worthy appeal.

“The Chatterhouse, which was initially called Stuart Has A Natter, was set up on March 8, 2024,” explained Stuart.

"It was a place for people to come together and communicate as the community aspect of life has dropped dramatically since the pandemic.

Lisburn man Stuart Cahoon is encouraging local people to donate a toy to his Christmas Toybox Appeal. Pic credit: Stuart Cahoon

"I would go live in the group and we talk about all aspects of life including mental health awareness and bereavement.”

As well as chatting with people and supporting each other, Stuart and the group held various fundraising appeals, including raising over £1000 for Dementia NI.

Stuart also held collections throughout the year for different groups, including a stationery appeal in September 2024 when 25 primary schools received much needed supplies.

They also held a ‘Dignity at Christmas’ and supplied 30 care homes with toiletries for the residents.

This year Stuart is appealing to local people to donate toys to help the Sands Charity in Northern Ireland.

“In the old Natter Group I interviewed Steven Guy from the Sands Charity NI, a charity which deals with stillborn bereavement and some children do not live long after they are born,” continued Stuart.

"So this year on November 1 we are starting our ‘Chatterhouse Lights Of Love Toybox Appeal’ on behalf of the Sands charity NI,

"People can donate a toy and this will be given to the charity to be distributed to underprivileged families.”

There will be drop off points throughout Lisburn, including Woodsides, Market Square; David Honeyford MLA Office Market Lane; Eurospar Wallace Village at Thaxton; Euro Oil in Warren Gardens.

Any toy can be donated but it must be in new condition.

"Also if people cannot buy the toy themselves we will accept Amazon vouchers and we will purchase for you,” Stuart explained.

For further information about the collection, email Stuart at [email protected].