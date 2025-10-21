Neuro café provides friendship and support for Lisburn families

Neuro diversity was in the spotlight as the Children and Young People’s Strategic Partnership (CYPSP) hosted a Neuro Café in Lisburn Library, providing an opportunity for parents, carers and professionals to come together to learn more, share their experiences, and access support.

The Cafe is designed to create a welcoming and inclusive space for discussion about the challenges and strengths associated with neuro-divergent conditions, such as Autism, ADHD, Dyslexia and Dyspraxia.

Anyone who attended had the chance to connect with local organisations and services offering information and guidance on supporting children and young people with additional needs.

Elliot Watt, who came along with his Mum, Nicola said: “The Neuro Cafe is really helpful to me as it allows me to learn why I feel certain ways at different time. It also gives me information to help me learn how to control my emotions and understand the emotions of other people.

South Eastern Trust ADHD and Autism Support Staff, Lisa Walker, Melanie Whyte, Dawn Cheevers and Claire Holden. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“My favourite thing about the Neuro Cafe is getting the opportunity to meet new people and make friends with those who have similar struggles in life that I face. It helps me to better understand Autism and ADHD.”

Nicola added: “I wish I knew about the Neuro Café sooner, as none of my friends have children that have neuro-diverse conditions, I felt that I never had anyone to relate to.

"Thanks to initiatives like the Neuro Café, I have been able to connect with other people in similar situations to myself and it reassures me. The Neuro Cafe is amazing.”

Service User Elliot Watt and Mum Kerry Watt at the event in Lisburn. Pic credit: SEHSCT

South Eastern Trust, Child Health Assistant, Melanie Whyte commented: “Often parents feel helpless, as they do not know how to deal with certain situations whilst their child may be struggling. Therefore, coming to these events and getting the early support, can be very valuable to them.”

Community Health Development Practitioner, Noelle Hollywood stated: “I think it is really vital for the public to be aware there are so many services available for people living with ADHD.

"It is really important for parents with children who live with neuro-diverse conditions to see they are not alone and that their voice matters too.”