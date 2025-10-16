Enthusiasm and community spirit in action at Maghaberry’s positive ageing event

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 16th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Maghaberry Community Centre was filled with energy as the Senior Information Network Group (SING) hosted its Connected Together event to celebrate Positive Ageing Month.

The event brought together older people, partners and local organisations to celebrate the contribution of older people in the community and highlight the importance of staying connected to promote ageing well.

Local musician, Edelle McMahon, set the tone with a lively singing session that lifted spirits and encouraged plenty of participation.

Michael Mooney from Maghaberry Pharmacy provided practical health and wellbeing advice, while Doreen Regan from Cancer Focus NI offered valuable information and support.

Tilly McMaster and Pat Douglas from Moira Friendship Group, Andrene McKnight and Noreen Mairs from Hilltop Friends, South Eastern Trust Community Health Development Practitioner Wendy McDowell, Joy Luke from Village Friends, Stoneyford and Tracey Crothers from Maghaberry Friends Together. Pic credit: SEHSCTplaceholder image
South Eastern Trust Community Health Development Practitioner Wendy McDowell, who assisted in the organisation of the event, said the event was a great success.

She commented: “This event sums up what Positive Ageing Month is all about.

"The room was filled with smiling, joyful faces, people chatting, connecting and genuinely engaged with the health messages shared.

"It is a real privilege to work with these later years groups across Lisburn and to see such enthusiasm and community spirit in action.”

Wendy continued: “We have had fantastic feedback from many of our participants saying the event helped them feel more connected and supported.

"We would like to thank everyone who attended, as well as our partners and to all who made the event such a success.

“Positive Ageing Month is an important reminder of the value older people bring to our communities and the wide range of opportunities available to stay active, healthy and connected.”

