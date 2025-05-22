​DONARD School has been honoured for its exceptional pastoral care at a special Stormont ceremony.

The school was delighted to hear it had been successful in winning the prestigious Derrytrasna Pastoral Care Award.

Created in 2014 as a partnership between the Department of Education and the Public Health Agency, the award recognises school communities that have demonstrated exceptional pastoral care in supporting the emotional health and wellbeing of pupils.

The annual awards acknowledge and celebrate schools that have gone above and beyond to make a real difference to the lives of pupils.

Nominations are made by parents or those in the wider community from across Northern Ireland and are assessed by an independent panel.

The winning schools were invited to receive their award at Parliament Buildings yesterday (Wednesday) with representatives from Donard on hand to pick up their prize!

Congratulating the school, William Stewart, Chair of the Board of Governors, said “This award is a real testament to the incredible efforts of the entire school team to support and meet the needs of every child. It is fitting that the commitment of all the staff, under the excellent leadership of the senior team, has been recognised in this way. The school should be very proud of this success.”

And Principal Edel Lavery commented: "I am very proud of the entire school team. This award is a wonderful recognition of the effort they put in every day to support the children and young people to thrive within our outstanding school community."