Phoenix Integrated Primary School in Cookstown celebrates winning two first prizes in the Carson Awards

Phoenix Integrated Primary School in Cookstown is celebrating winning two first prizes in the Carson Awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Carson Awards were generously started by late comedian and Integrated Education supporter Frank Carson, along with his son Tony Carson, a successful entrepreneur, in 2008.

The awards are delivered through the Integrated Education Fund (IEF).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s theme was ‘What Integrated Education Means to Me’.

Phoenix IPS pupils and teacher receiving their Carson Award from co-founder Tony Carson. Credit: Declan Roughan

Phoenix IPS made an impressive video and iMovie trailer on ‘The Good Friday Agreement’. This video and iMovie trailer was so impressive in both content and production that the Carson Award judges awarded both entries ‘Joint First Prize in Key Stage Two.’

The Integrated College Glengormley recently hosted the Carson Award Showcase. The Showcase event gives Integrated pupils who have won a Carson Award the opportunity to show their creative projects.

The Showcase gave Phoenix IPS an opportunity to show their two amazing videos, and also view the other winners of the Carson Awards 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul Caskey, Head of Campaign, at the IEF said: “The IEF are delighted to be celebrating the 15th year of the Carson Awards. While the topic and themes of the Awards changes over the years, the quality never ceases to amaze. We want to congratulate Phoenix Integrated Primary School on winning two first prizes for their amazing video project ‘The Good Friday Agreement’.