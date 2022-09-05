Plaudits for retiring Ballyclare teacher

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Colin McAuley retired from the Doagh Road school on August 31 after working there for three decades.

Paying tribute on social media, a spokesperson for the school said: “Mr McAuley was a dedicated Key Stage 2 teacher who was our Vice Principal in school and over the years he was also an excellent Head of Pastoral Care.

"He was often found dealing with the First Aid and Medical issues of many pupils and staff. The door of his office was always open for business.

Mr Colin McAuley.

"Mr McAuley is an avid reader, encouraging all pupils, and staff, to ‘escape into a book.’ His prowess on the sports field spanned many footballing years. A favourite memory was carrying Aaron Montgomery (pupil, then parent) on his shoulders in celebration of our school winning the cup! What a team! We were often entertained by his stories and ‘walks down memory lane’ – lots of fun was had with his joke telling and quick wit.

"We are thankful for all the years Mr McAuley worked in Ballyclare Primary School with our staff, pupils and parents. We wish him every blessing for many happy retirement years ahead, much deserved. He will be much missed in the Ballyclare community. Watch out for a lycra clad, silver-haired man cycling on a road near you with a big smile on his face! Give him a wave.”

Wishing Mr McAuley a happy retirement on the Love Ballyclare Facebook page, Cllr Michael Stewart said: “Wishing Mr McAuley a well deserved, long and happy retirement after a remarkable 30 years dedicated to Ballyclare Primary School.