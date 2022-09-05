Royal milestone marked with ‘Jubilee’ name for Ballyclare’s new £4m relief road

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors approved the name at a meeting of the borough council last week.

Ballyclare District Electoral Area members proposed that the road is named Jubilee Road to “reflect the council’s recognition of Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year”.

The road constructed by Lotus Homes accesses three new developments, Ollar Valley, Rushfield and Hansons Hall and linksTemplepatrick Road and Doagh Road.

Mayor Billy Webb, Ciaran Murdock And Paul O'Rourke at the opening of the Ballyclare relief road.

In January, the Ballyclare district councillors rejected the three names proposed by the developer – Ollar Link, Ollar Pass and Six Mile Pass.

A report presented to the council’s Operations Committee at the time indicated that the developer was keen to retain the “connection” to the Sixmile River which was known originally as Ollar.

No further name proposals were received.

The first phase of Ballyclare’s long-awaited relief road was officially opened in December.

Lotus Homes pledged to deliver the first phase of the scheme, which runs for 800 metres when progressing plans for 209 new family homes in the town.

In May, Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd granted a Notice of Opinion to approve 699 new homes and the completion of the northern section of the Ballyclare Relief Road.

A “major urban extension” will take place on land to the north-west of Ballyclare extending from Rashee Road close to its junction with Cogry Road continuing across to the north of Ross Avenue/Clare Heights and north and west of Ballyclare Rugby Club to the north of Doagh Road.

A recommendation to accept the name Jubilee Road was proposed by Ballyclare DUP councillor Alderman Mandy Girvan and seconded by Ballyclare Ulster Unionist Councillor Norrie Ramsay.