The news that Balnamore Primary School is to close in August this year has been met with huge disappointment and anger in the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

Education Minister Paul Givan’s decision on the future of the school is given in a Department of Education document as: “Balnamore Primary School will discontinue with effect from 31 August 2025, or as soon as possible thereafter.”

North Antrim MP, Jim Allister called the decision to close the school “wrong-headed”.

TUV MP Mr Allister said: "I am most disappointed by the DUP Education Minister's decision to close Balnamore Primary School at the end of this academic year.

"It was clear the circumstances which produced the pupil reduction in this previously thriving school was going to take longer than one year to reverse. By only allowing one year for recovery the minister assured a negative outcome.

"The infrastructure and facilities at Balnamore school are among the best in the area, but now will be lost, along with the opportunity for the school to recover to viability. This is a wrong-headed decision by a minister who could and should have done more to help."

North Antrim Alliance MLA Sian Mulholland expressed her "deep disappointment” about the decision while praising the “extraordinary efforts of the staff, pupils and the wider community in striving to make the school sustainable”.

“While I understand the broader challenges in ensuring educational sustainability, it is deeply disappointing Balnamore Primary School was not afforded the time required to continue their progress and build on recent steps to make the school sustainable,” said the MLA.

"This decision will be a difficult one for many families in the wider area, but I want to emphasise how proud they should be of everything they have done to support their school.

“I will be writing to the Minister to seek urgent clarity on the continuation of pre-school provision and to explore the potential for the school building to remain a valuable community asset.

“I will also be in contact with the parents to arrange a meeting to discuss their concerns and priorities. Additionally, I will do everything I can to support families and staff through this transition period. The legacy of Balnamore Primary School will continue on in the achievements and spirit of its community, and I am committed to ensuring this closure does not mark an end to the site being a hub for the local community,” she concluded.

Causeway Coast and Glens TUV councillor Johnathan McAuley said he was “not just upset but positively angry about the DUP Minister’s decision.”

“Having been at the heart of the local community for over half a century, this announcement has provoked anger in the community I represent as well,” he said.

“The truth is that Balnamore was never given a chance. Merely delaying the decision by a year was always going to result in the decision and the Minister knew as much. If Balnamore was to recover in terms of pupil numbers it needed much more than a mere stay of execution.

“As a result of this announcement, excellent facilities will be lost to the area. Simply put, it is shameful.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Alliance councillor Lee Kane called the decision “thoroughly disappointing”.

“This is a thoroughly disappointing outcome for Balnamore Primary School, which has been a cornerstone of the local community for generations,” he said.

“I was proud to work alongside parents of the school and the local community, to help plot a path to sustainability. I am deeply disappointed the Education Minister has not given the school community the time we acknowledged that was needed to bring that plan to fruition.

“The dedication and resilience of the staff, pupils, and parents have been nothing short of inspiring. Their hard work, particularly on the development of the pre-school provision, deserves our highest praise.”