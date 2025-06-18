Pond Park Primary netball team shoots and scores championship win

There were celebrations at Pond Park Primary School recently when the netball team brought home the prestigious Primary Schools Championship Cup.

The P7 girls netball team won the Lisburn Primary Schools Netball League this year which earned them a place at NI Finals Day on Thursday June 5.

The girls were undefeated in the six group matches they played and therefore progressed to the semi-finals.

The Lisburn team played last years winners, Tannaghmore Primary School in the semi-final and won 7-1.

Congratulations to the Pond Park Primary netball team who won the NI Primary Schools Championship. Pictured are the team with coaches Victoria Mills. Pic credit: Victoria Mills

They then faced Bangor Central in a very close fought final with Pond Park winning 4-3 to become the NI Primary School Champions 2025.

Bangor Central showed real determination and teamwork, keeping the pressure on right until the final whistle.

However, Pond Park held their nerve and found that crucial winning goal in a game packed with intensity and excitement.

There were 12 girls on the squad and they are coached by Nicola McCleery and Nadine Larmour.

Pond Park Captain Katie Stewart being presented with the winners cup by Erin Cunningham (Netball NI Primary Schools Officer). Pic credit: Netball NI

This is the first time a Lisburn School has ever won the NI Primary Schools Netball Final and they are looking forward to a visit to the Mayor’s Parlour in recognition of their achievement.

The Principal of Pond Park Primary School, Mr Geoffrey Cherry, said he was delighted with the achievement of the netball team and offered his congratulations to everyone involved.

Mr Cherry said: “I am personally delighted for the girls and immensely proud to lift the title.

The Pond Park team in action against Bangor Central. Pic credit: Victoria Mills

"The team have worked so hard all year and are totally committed.

"The extra-curricular activities in Pond Park are such an integral part of the school and we couldn’t deliver these opportunities without such devoted, valued staff.”