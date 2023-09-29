A long-serving school principal, who has been head teacher at Edenderry Primary for 20 years, is stepping down from the post.

Stephen Doyle’s retirement will mark the end of a career which began as a class teacher in Hart Memorial Primary in 1988 under the leadership of

Ralph Adams and also includes a 10-year spell as principal of Poyntzpass PS.

Mr Doyle, who is a well-known figure in the community, has shared his passion for sport and travelling with pupils during his time in education.

Mr Stephen Doyle. (Pic: Contributed).

He has coached mini-rugby in the schools in which he has served, as well as acting as the Ulster Primary Schools Committee/Ulster Rugby Convenor for over a decade from 2005, organising the Co Armagh primary schools’ festivals which replaced the Gilpin Cup event.

Stephen began his career as Principal of Poyntzpass PS in 1994, succeeding the late Jim Bell.

During his decade in this community he presided over a 50 per cent growth in the enrolment of the rural school. Along with a dedicated staff and a

talented, friendly cohort of pupils many memorable events were undertaken including residential visits to Scotland and Wales, carol services and concerts, sports events including the school Janssen Cup Rugby tournament as well as many cultural activities often in conjunction with neighbouring St Joseph’s Primary.

Whilst principal of Poyntzpass Primary he introduced hockey into the school with the girls’ teams competing successfully in the Mid Ulster Schools’ Hockey Association league and cups during his tenure.

Latterly, he has acted as chairman of the Mid Ulster Schools’ Hockey Association.

Reflecting on his career, Mr Doyle thanked and acknowledged the staff of Edenderry PS and Poyntzpass PS for the fantastic work undertaken with generations of pupils and their friendship over the years.

During his time in Edenderry the pupils enjoyed great success in the sports field being NI champions in girls’ hockey (2014), boys’ five-a-side football (2013), girls’ football (2023) and boys’ football (2015) as well as being champions in sports as diverse as swimming and cricket.

A yearly highlight was the school’s involvement in local music and speech/drama festivals with pupils, parents and staff enjoying the school’s participation in the respected Portadown Festival.

However, Mr Doyle stated the day-to-day thoughtfulness and kindness of all the pupils to each other and the adults in the school is a memory that will linger long with him.

He explained: “I feel very privileged to have been principal of a well renowned school blessed with talented pupils and staff for two decades.

"I was particularly struck with the school’s illustrious history during our 125th anniversary celebrations in 2014 learning about and meeting as many past pupils who have enjoyed great success in so many fields of life.”

From his earliest days as a young teacher at Hart Memorial he enjoyed participating in residential visits across the British Isles with groups of P6 and P7 pupils.

These ventures to London, North Wales, Yorkshire, Scotland and Dublin frequently resulted in memories which he often shares with former pupils he now meets as adults.

He added: “I’ve enjoyed being a member of the Craigavon Principals’ Group and the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Principals’ Group over the years.