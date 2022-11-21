Over 350 secondary school students have been inspired to consider careers in science and engineering after attending the prestigious ‘Science Summer School’ event in Ballymena last week.

The project, which was co-founded by Professor Brian Cox CBE, saw pupils with an interest in STEAM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths) descend on The Braid in Ballymena for an enjoyable and challenging daytime programme of activities including interactive workshops and TED presentations.

Hosted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, this was the first time this event has been held in Northern Ireland. Keynote speakers included Professor Brian Cox CBE plus a raft of other industry and academic leaders including Andrew Smyth, former GBBO contestant and engineer for Rolls Royce; Dr Erin Higgins, Astrophysicist at the Armagh Observatory and Planetarium and Professor Ultan Power, Professor of Molecular Virology, Queen’s University Belfast to name but a few.

The Science Summer School initiative was established in 2012 at St Paul’s Way Trust School in east London by Professor Cox and Lord Andrew Mawson OBE. The project is now expanding nationally with the aim to make “the UK the best place to do science and engineering in the world".

Over 350 pupils attended the event.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Ald Noel Williams, said: “The Science Summer School event was an exciting opportunity for the students to expand their scientific knowledge and gain an appreciation of the importance that science plays in all aspects of our lives.

"Its aim was to encourage young people to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths (STEAM) subjects – I have no doubt many of our students have been inspired to pursue this area of work following this excellent event.”

In addition to the main event, there was also a special evening panel event for students and their parents which highlighted the myriad of career pathways and opportunities available to the future workforce - drawing on the experiences of speakers from the daytime event.

The event was staged at The Braid.

The Summer Science School event was sponsored by Ryobi, Almac, IPC, Northern Regional College, Randox, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies and Michelin Development.