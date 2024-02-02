Public appointment competition to appoint three new members to the Governing Body of South Eastern Regional College

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Successful candidates will have the opportunity to make a significant contribution to the continuing development of a dynamic, vibrant further education sector in Northern Ireland.

The Department is looking for people of varying backgrounds across the community, voluntary, business or public sector, who can bring a wide range of skills and experience to the role.

For more information on the positions, including responsibilities and selection criteria, please download or request an application pack visit www.economy-ni.gov.uk/department-economy-public-appointments

The Department for the Economy (DfE) has launched a public appointment competition to recruit three new members to the Governing Body of South Eastern Regional College. Pic credit: SERC

Women, people with a disability, those from minority ethnic groups, young people and people with a community, voluntary or rural background are currently under-represented on the Governing Body and applications from members of those groups would be particularly welcome.