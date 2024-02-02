Public appointment competition to appoint three new members to the Governing Body of South Eastern Regional College
Successful candidates will have the opportunity to make a significant contribution to the continuing development of a dynamic, vibrant further education sector in Northern Ireland.
The Department is looking for people of varying backgrounds across the community, voluntary, business or public sector, who can bring a wide range of skills and experience to the role.
For more information on the positions, including responsibilities and selection criteria, please download or request an application pack visit www.economy-ni.gov.uk/department-economy-public-appointments
Women, people with a disability, those from minority ethnic groups, young people and people with a community, voluntary or rural background are currently under-represented on the Governing Body and applications from members of those groups would be particularly welcome.
The closing date for receipt of applications is 12 noon on February 22, 2024.