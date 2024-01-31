Register
NI Water marks National Apprenticeship Week with Virtual Recruitment Evening

NI Water is marking National Apprenticeship Week by encouraging school leavers, graduates and people considering a career change to join them at its Entry Level virtual open evening on Monday February 5.
By NI WaterContributor
Published 31st Jan 2024, 16:24 GMT
NI Water has 28 opportunities available in science, construction engineering, customer and intelligent operations, commercial contract management, Net Zero electrical engineering, geographic information systems (GIS), project management and also accountancy.

Successful applicants will receive an attractive reward package from day one including a competitive salary, structured career progression and fully funded qualifications.

NI Water’s Entry Level Coordinator Clodagh Patterson said: “We’re really keen for people to consider an apprenticeship with NI Water so we’re organising a virtual open evening for school leavers, graduates and people embarking on a career change to find out more about what we have to offer.

Lisburn's Aga Borecka, who started NI Water’s Higher Level Apprentice programme in science in September 2023, is encouraging people to find out more abut the apprentice scheme. Pic credit: NI WaterLisburn's Aga Borecka, who started NI Water’s Higher Level Apprentice programme in science in September 2023, is encouraging people to find out more abut the apprentice scheme. Pic credit: NI Water
Lisburn's Aga Borecka, who started NI Water’s Higher Level Apprentice programme in science in September 2023, is encouraging people to find out more abut the apprentice scheme. Pic credit: NI Water

“The virtual open evening comes at the start of National Apprenticeship Week and is the perfect opportunity for potential applicants to meet some of our current apprentices and industry experts who will be happy to answer any questions and talk about what an apprenticeship with NI Water means."

Find out more online at www.niwater.com/entrylevelacademy

Aga Borecka from Lisburn started NI Water’s Higher Level Apprentice programme in science in September 2023.

She said: “I’m currently studying a foundation degree in Industrial Chemistry at Newry College for two years, working four days per week and studying one day a week.

"This balance allows me to gain practical experience whilst still improving my academic knowledge.

“If I had to describe my experience so far it in one word it would be ‘incredible’.”

