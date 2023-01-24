When it comes to treats, pupils at Maghaberry Primary School have proven they have the sweetest imagination during a drawing and colouring competition with the local EUROSPAR.

Classes from P1 to P3 were challenged to create the most colourful ice cream and P4 to P7 to create their perfect ice cream treat, all to celebrate the official opening of the all-new Delish Ice Cream and Shakes Bar in-store.

The top three creations from each class are now proudly displayed at EUROSPAR Maghaberry, adding to the colour and playfulness of this area of the store.

Recently, representatives from the store dropped in on the winners from each class to present them with their vouchers for an Ice Cream and Shakes Family Treat.

Maghaberry Primary School: Pupils from P1 – P7 at Maghaberry Primary School are pictured with Principal, David Spratt plus Kerri Robinson (front) and Chloe Quinn (right) from EUROSPAR Maghaberry