Lisburn car park goes on the market as part of gateway regeneration plan

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has announced the details of a significant development opportunity in Lisburn city centre with the sale of a key ‘gateway site’.

Measuring just over two acres – or 0.85 hectares – it has prominent frontage onto both the A1 Laganbank Road which is a main arterial route through the city and Linenhall Street. It is currently being used as a ‘pay and display’ car park.

The asking price is offers around £1.2 million for the site.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (LCCC), in conjunction with the Department for Communities (DfC), is releasing the site for sale by way of a ‘development brief and site disposal’.

Becky Colville, LCCC Project Support Officer and Ald Allan Ewart, Chair of LCCC’s Development Committee at the Laganbank Road site.

Developers are being invited to submit proposals for council consideration with a mixed-use, regeneration-led scheme with a requirement to consider adequate car parking in the area for health, wellbeing, retail and library services.

The council has a number of preferred regeneration themes in mind for the site. These include increasing footfall in the area; boosting the evening economy; providing city centre living through residential, mixed-tenure accommodation– as well as strengthening links between Lisburn’s commercial heart and the River Lagan.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chair of LCCC’s Development Committee, said: “Our prime objective in offering this development opportunity is to contribute to the re-vitalisation of Lisburn city centre.

“The opportunity has arisen because of the transfer of lands from regional government to local government and is informed by the Lisburn City Centre Masterplan and the associated car park strategy.

The pay and display car park opposite Lisburn Health Centre is up for sale priced at £1.2million

“Laganbank car park is one of the key gateways to the city centre and this exciting opportunity affords developers the chance to design a scheme worthy of such a prominent location.

"We hope that the development of the site will act as a catalyst for the regeneration of the surrounding area. I am looking forward to seeing a new chapter unfold for this part of the city.”

Information on PQQ submissions and the PQQ process can be found by visiting eTendersNI - Homepage dashboard (etendersni.gov.uk) CFT ID: LCC-580 entitled “Development of Laganbank Car Park, Lisburn.”