Pupils at St Anthony's Primary School in Larne win runner-up prize in Brennan's Bread competition
Budding bakers in Primary 4-5 at the Larne school progressed through to the final of the contest in December 2024.
‘Dough It Yourself’ invited Key Stage 2 students in Northern Ireland to turn leftover bread into delicious dishes, promoting sustainability and creativity.
The Larne pupils were previously recognised for their ‘apple pie toastie’ creation, with the competition theme also aligning strongly with their focus on sustainability as an Eco-School.
The primary school group travelled to W5 in Belfast on Wednesday, February 5 for the final cook-off against three other schools, coming home with the runner-up prize of £500, plus £100 for their teacher and a beautiful trophy. “Four children also won prizes such as aprons, socks and a £25 JustEat voucher for their knowledge on sustainability,” said class teacher, Ciara McLaughlin.