Pupils from Friends Prep and Moira Primary enjoy tree-mendous environmental workshops

Primary seven pupils from Friends' Prep Primary School and Moira Primary School joined NWP’s Community Outreach Manager, Sharon McMaster, to plant native saplings in their school grounds using peat-free compost produced by the leading organics firm from recycled household and gardening waste.

NWP’s Sharon McMaster said: "It's a real pleasure for Natural World Products to team up with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council to deliver sustainability workshops like this to educate the younger generation, in a fun and interactive way, on their essential role in protecting our environment.

“This fantastic initiative allowed us to not only use the product we produce but also share the horticultural knowledge of our team, so it was a no-brainer to support, and we very much look forward to delivering more workshops like this in the future."

P7 pupils of Friends Prep join Jamie Kinnin, James Rodgers and Sharon McMaster to put down roots for National Tree Week. Pic credit: Natural World Products

LCCC’s Councillor Thomas Beckett, Communities and Wellbeing Chairman, commented: “We are striving towards a ‘green and sustainable future’ by working with partner organisations and businesses. In this instance, our partner Natural World Products visited local schools to educate our young people.

“By delivering projects like The Big Tree Project, we are showing our future generations the importance of planting native and planting for the future."

Clare Monteith from Friends’ Prep Primary School stated: "Pupils of Friends’ Prep were delighted to receive trees from Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council to plant in the school grounds and Sharon from Natural World Products provided a superb workshop to educate them on the significance of sustainability during National Tree Week.

“2024 is the 250th anniversary of Friends’ School Lisburn so it is wonderful and very fitting that the P7 class have been able to launch the many celebration events planned and plant a legacy tree within school grounds.”

Mr Colin Ford, Principal of Moira Primary, concluded: "Our P7 children thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to plant more trees within the school grounds as part of this initiative.