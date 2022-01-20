Quality Standard Award for NRC team

The Matrix Quality Standard is the international standard for ensuring the quality of delivery of high-quality information, advice and guidance.

The latest Matrix accreditation review noted that Northern Regional College’s Student Services Team continues to ‘punch above its weight’.

The Student Services Team ensures that all students have access to the full range of support and services offered by the College.

Back row - Andrew Woodside, Careers Adviser, Emma Porritt, Education Support Co-ordinator, Carrie Fleming, Student Engagement Officer and Lisa Burns Student Finance Co-ordinator alongside Dr Laura Firth, Head of Student Experience, Stephen McCartney, Head of Student Services at the front row.

These include information and advice on Careers and Education Advice, Student Finance; Education Support; Northern Plus; and Counselling services.

Stephen McCartney, Head of Student Services at the College, explained that the advice and guidance services provided by the Student Services and Careers Teams were assessed on four key elements for Matrix accreditation: leadership and management; resources; service delivery; and continual quality improvement.

Mr McCartney said: “The Matrix Quality Standard highlights the consistently high standard of the support services that the College provides for all our students, and we are delighted that our accreditation has been renewed.

“Since 2015 when we were awarded the Matrix Standard for Careers Advice and Guidance, we have continued to develop new services offering additional support where needed in response to demand,” he added.

The assessment report highlighted key strengths of the College’s Student Support services during the pandemic.