Rathcoole Primary School and Nursery Unit honoured in Pearson National Teaching Awards

The team from Rathcoole Primary School and Nursery Unit are celebrating after being selected from thousands of nominations to win a Pearson National Teaching Silver Award.

Rathcoole PSNU picked up the Silver Award for Early Years Team of the Year in recognition of their outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the children they work with every day.

Rathcoole PSNU is a Nurture Champion and Forest School Champion setting, which adopts a trauma-informed, inclusive and child-centred approach to teaching and learning.

The team believes that this approach provides not only a strong foundation for individual educational success and happiness, but is also enriching for a child, their family and the wider community as a whole.

The Rathcoole Early Years Team has now been shortlisted to win one of just 16 Gold Awards, which will be announced and celebrated at a gala ceremony in London on November 25 and televised on the BBC, with winners showcased on The One Show.

The honours have been announced on National Thank a Teacher Day, an annual event celebrating the role of educators across the UK for the valued role they play in communities and shaping young people.

This year, students were joined by celebrities including Sir Michael Morpurgo, Edith Bowman, Bobby Seagull, Ore Oduba and Nadiya Hussain to mark their teachers’ achievements.

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of excellence in education run by the Teaching Awards Trust.