A Carrickfergus woman who returned to education after a break of almost 20 years is this year’s winner of the Northern Regional College’s Barbara Macaulay Personal Achievement Award.

Nichola Barr, who has two young daughters aged 12 and 6 years, completed an Access to University course and now hopes to study midwifery at university.

Barbara Macaulay was a popular and well-respected member of the Access and Essential Skills team at the college who died in 2021 after a short battle with cancer. The award’ is presented by her family to recognise the work of a student from the Access programme at the Newtownabbey campus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nichola revealed that part of her motivation for doing the course was to inspire her own children to do well.

Liam McMullen, Stephanie McMullen, Ian Jinks, curriculum area manager for Access at Northern Regional College; Nichola Barr, Access student and Tom McMullan pictured at the Barbara Macaulay Personal Achievement Award presentation. Photo submitted by Northern Regional College.

She said: “I did my GCSEs at Downshire School (since merged with Carrickfergus College to become Carrickfergus Academy) and although I started my A levels, I left half-way through and moved to England. My eldest daughter is now at the same school, and I’d like her to do well so I want to lead by example.”

While in England, Nichola worked in the hospitality sector and owned a bar before moving back to Northern Ireland. She is currently self-employed and runs her own business, LI Melts – named after her two girls, Leyla and Isla - which produces and sells wax melts and other scented products.

Nichola admitted that when she was younger, she had never considered either nursing or midwifery as a career. That changed after she had her own children and now that she has completed the Access Diploma in Social Sciences, has applied to study for a midwifery degree at Queen’s’ University, Belfast.

Newtownabbey Campus

Northern Regional College lecturers, Ann Woods, Suzanne Magill, Janette Firth and Martin Hay, pictured with Nichola Barr (centre). Photo submitted by Northern Regional College

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among those attending the presentation at the Newtownabbey campus were Barbara’s family and friends, including her husband, James.

Barbara’s brother Tom McMullen suggested that further education colleges did not always get the credit they deserved. Giving a brief overview of Barbara’s professional life, he said that after joining the lecturing staff of the college back in 2004, she focused on doing what she could to help others achieve their full potential and was passionate in her pursuit of that objective.

Tom said: “Barbara earned her initial degree at the University of Ulster and, after taking up her post here, continued with her own pursuit of self-improvement by doing a mathematics degree with the Open University.

“In many ways, her own life journey gave her a better understanding of both the challenges and opportunities presented by adult education.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Noting the further education sector has been delivering ‘levelling up’ opportunities to over 110,000 students in the province annually, Tom went on to explain that in establishing the annual Barbara Macaulay Personal Achievement Award, the family wanted to achieve three things:

“Firstly, recognise the work of the Access and Essential Skills Programme here at the Newtownabbey Campus of the Northern Regional College as Barbara was passionate about that work and the impact she and her colleagues could have.

"Barbara was aware from her own life journey, that the first steps back into education for many people can be both challenging and life changing, which is why she was so devoted to the important work carried out by the Access and Essential Skills Team. The award commemorates that legacy.

“Secondly, we wanted to reward an individual who in the view of Barbara’s former colleagues had made the most impressive personal achievement during their studies at Newtownabbey. This year, that recognition goes to Nichola Barr.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Finally, recognising how many young and not so young students benefit each year from the work of the further education sector, we wanted to make our own small contribution to that sector, which often does not receive the recognition it deserves for the life changing opportunities it enables.”

Personal Achievement

The Barbara Macaulay Personal Achievement Award and Bursary for 2023 were presented to Nichola by Barbara’s sister, Stephanie McMullen and brother Liam McMullen respectively.

Congratulating Nichola on receiving the award, Access co-ordinator and personal tutor, lecturer Janette Firth said she felt Nichola was a very worthy recipient.

“Nichola attended night classes over a two year period to complete the Access course and during this time, we saw her grow in confidence. She is very focused and determined to succeed and I’m sure she will make a great midwife.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ian Jinks, Northern Regional College’s curriculum area manager for Access, said the award was a “fitting tribute” to Barbara who was an inspirational lecturer and much valued member of staff.

“Barbara was a guiding light for so many of our students and her commitment and support for her students knew no bounds. This award is a fitting way of ensuring that Barbara’s selfless nature and commitment to her students will be remembered,” he said.

The Access Diploma in Social Sciences, which is validated by Ulster University, is designed to help people progress to higher education to improve their academic qualifications and career prospects. The modularised nature of the course, which is set at A level standard, the college stated, offers greater flexibility, making it ideal for mature students who must fit studying around other family and work commitments. Students study a range of subjects including maths, English, sociology, psychology, anatomy and physiology, and research skills.