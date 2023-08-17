Pupils at Edmund Rice College in Glengormley are celebrating after securing the best A Level results in the school’s history.

Commenting on this year’s results, a spokesperson for the Hightown Road school said: “An outstanding 80 per cent of pupils achieved three or more A Level grades at A*-C.

"20 per cent of the cohort achieved straight As with the largest amount of pupils in the school’s history achieving four A Levels at grades A*-C.

"Furthermore, seven departments are celebrating a 100 per cent pass rate, an incredible accomplishment, particularly given the nature of the challenging times endured by the pupils over the past number of years and the huge changes in various exam specifications which placed a greater focus on written examinations.”

80 per cent of pupils achieved three or more A Level grades at A*-C. (Contributed).

Praising the pupils, parents and teachers, Principal Paul Berne added: “These results are incredible and are testimony to the hard work and dedication of our pupils. We’re delighted as we constantly strive to impress upon them the importance of a strong work ethic and the correlation that this has with success in all walks of life.

“We’re blessed with a staff team who give everything for the pupils and are committed to delivering the highest quality teaching and learning to help our pupils achieve their full potential. I must also give special mention to our parents who work tirelessly to support the school and their children to help them succeed.