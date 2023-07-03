The prestigious ‘Science Summer School’ project, co-founded by Professor Brian Cox CBE, will be returning to Mid and East Antrim this year.

Beginning on Tuesday, July 18 with a virtual event via Zoom, the project will culminate in a flagship event on January 23, 2024, when Professor Cox will be joining pupils from across the borough for another fun-filled day of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths) based workshops, presentations, fascinating facts and more.

In the months leading up to January, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will host exciting school competitions with out of this world prizes and hands on school engagement opportunities for pupils and businesses in the borough to come together, showcasing career opportunities and creating invaluable links between education and employment.

The Science Summer School initiative was established in 2012 at St. Paul’s Way Trust School in East London by Professor Brian Cox CBE and Lord Andrew Mawson OBE, with the aim of making ‘the UK the best place to do science and engineering in the world".

Sponsors are (seated): Caroline Rowley, Kilwaughter Minerals; Mayor; Fiona Byrne, Kilwaughter Minerals; (standing) Chris Gault, Caterpillar; William Nelson, Wright Bus; Tracy Mearns, Yelo; Graeme Bennett, IPC Mouldings; Graham Whitehurst, Chair of the Manufacturing Task Force; David Watson, Ryobi; Noel Mulholland, Michelin Development and Gemma McAuley, Kilwaughter Minerals. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Mid and East Antrim hosted its first Science Summer School event in November 2022, with a further series of school engagement activities across the year.

MEA Mayor, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, called the initiative a “catalyst for collaborative vision” within the borough. “Working in partnership with the Mid and East Antrim Manufacturing Taskforce, the Science Summer School aims to inspire young people to become the next generation of scientists with a programme that mixes the best of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and maths) through a series of TED-style talks, seminars, discussions and hands-on workshops,” she added.

“As part of the initiative, we are engaging with local schools and employers to deliver a series of opportunities that will allow pupils to explore the varied career opportunities and learn about the many employment pathways in STEAM related subjects.”

Speaking of the event, Professor Brian Cox said: “There has never a better time for the Science Summer School to come to Northern Ireland. I will be delighted to have the opportunity to join students from across Mid and East Antrim in January 2024, who will come together and discover that developing their interest in STEAM subjects can help them to achieve an exciting career and fulfilling life.”

The Science Summer School was co-founded by Professor Brian Cox CBE. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

The Science Summer School initiative prides itself as being catalyst for a collaborative vision for the Borough to nurture future talent.

The council has gained sponsorship support from some of the borough’s key employers, with headline sponsor Kilwaughter Minerals and company sponsors Ryobi, IPC Mouldings, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies, Michelin Development, Caterpillar and Yelo.

Fiona Byrne, Organisational Development Director of Kilwaughter Minerals, said: “As a key employer in Mid and East Antrim we are delighted to continue to support initiatives that encourage engagement with local schools and develop connections with young people, allowing a seamless transfer from education into work.”

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna with Gary Wilmot, Chief Executive of Kilwaughter Minerals Ltd. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Graham Whitehurst MBE, Chair of the Manufacturing Task Force (MTF) added: “It is our hope that the young people attending will be inspired to embark on a fantastic future in science - and maybe even become leaders in that field.”