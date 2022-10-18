See your career take off with SERC’s new Travel Agency Development Programme

Commencing on November 7, the course consists of core components necessary for employment in the Leisure and Business Travel Agency industries and includes Sales and Marketing, Customer Service, Business Skills, Presentation & Research Skills, Management Skills, Destination Planning as well as Preparation for Employment and Interview Skills.

Catherine Anderson, Deputy Head of School of Hospitality, Management, Tourism and Languages, said: “I am delighted to invite applications for our new Travel Agency Development Programme, which has been developed to help bridge the gap between education and employment in this ever-growing sector.

“This 12-week training programme, including an 8-week work placement, is designed to embed essential skills and knowledge needed for a successful career in the travel agency sector, for both leisure and business travel.”

L-R Madison Connolly, Corporate Manager Selective Travel Management; Keith Graham, Managing Director Selective Travel Management; Catherine Anderson, SERC; Kelly Watson, Marketing Executive Selective Travel Management and Peter McCabe, Director Oasis Travel.

Peter McCabe Director of Oasis Travel said: “At Oasis Travel we are looking for individuals who demonstrate the ability and passion to work in leisure travel. They may be seeking entry to the workplace for the first time, or they may have experience providing customer service and now wish to re-skill to take a new direction. We will be offering career opportunities at the end of the course, giving suitable candidates the chance to join our Oasis Team.”

