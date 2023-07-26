The young men, Erjon Berisha from Belfast, wh is employed by Ashdale Engineering; Matthew Blair from Ballinderr, who is employed by Building Protection Services (BPS); and Jack Matthews from Belfast, who is employed by Surrey Security Systems (SSS), are completing the Level 3 Fire & Security Systems Apprenticeship NI at SERC’s Lisburn Campus.
All three will now go on to compete in the WorldSkills UK national finals, which are taking place between November 14-17 across colleges in Greater Manchester.
Robin Hamill, Lecturer, Fire and Security Systems said: “I am absolutely delighted with this result for Erjon, Matthew, and Jack.
"The young men have had a fantastic time at IFSEC this year.
"They rank among the best students and apprentices in the UK, and this win means they will now have the opportunity to showcase their skills and experience at the esteemed WorldSkills UK national finals in November.”
He added: “We are very proud of the apprentices who have done the College proud, including Jamie Rusk from Lurgan, who is employed by Digital Fire & Security (DFS), who also made it to the IFSEC final in the face of strong competition.”
Find out more about the courses and opportunities available at the South Eastern Regional College, by visiting their website at www.serc.ac.uk.