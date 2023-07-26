Three apprentices from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) have proved themselves the best in the country by taking podium places at the Engineers of Tomorrow competition, which was staged at the International Fire & Security Exhibition Conference (IFSEC) in London.

The young men, Erjon Berisha from Belfast, wh is employed by Ashdale Engineering; Matthew Blair from Ballinderr, who is employed by Building Protection Services (BPS); and Jack Matthews from Belfast, who is employed by Surrey Security Systems (SSS), are completing the Level 3 Fire & Security Systems Apprenticeship NI at SERC’s Lisburn Campus.

All three will now go on to compete in the WorldSkills UK national finals, which are taking place between November 14-17 across colleges in Greater Manchester.

Robin Hamill, Lecturer, Fire and Security Systems said: “I am absolutely delighted with this result for Erjon, Matthew, and Jack.

Three Level 3 Fire and Security Systems Apprentices from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) have come top place at the International Fire and Security Exhibition competition, with a fourth (Jamie Rusk) just missing out. The competition took place at EdExcel in London in June. The wins secure the young men a place at WorldSkills UK Finals in November (L - R) Matthew Blair (Ballinderry) employed by Building Protection Services (BPS); Jack Matthews (Belfast) employed by Surrey Security Systems (SSS); Chris Patterson, SERC Lecturer, Jamie Rusk (Lurgan), employed by Digital Fire & Security (DFS) and Erjon Berisha (Belfast) employed by Ashdale Engineering. Pic credit: SERC

"The young men have had a fantastic time at IFSEC this year.

"They rank among the best students and apprentices in the UK, and this win means they will now have the opportunity to showcase their skills and experience at the esteemed WorldSkills UK national finals in November.”

He added: “We are very proud of the apprentices who have done the College proud, including Jamie Rusk from Lurgan, who is employed by Digital Fire & Security (DFS), who also made it to the IFSEC final in the face of strong competition.”

