A charity fundraiser night, organised by the South Eastern Regional College’s Janice Chaib and Joanne White, has raised a whopping £1490 for Friends of the Cancer Centre.

The duo would like to thank everyone who donated prizes, bought ballots, made donations and fellow colleagues, family and friends who came along to the evening to enjoy music by Stevie McVeigh and spot of line dancing.

Friends of the Cancer Centre has a long and proud history of helping local cancer patients across Northern Ireland for over 35 years.​

(L-R) Janice Chaib, Sarah Wilson, Friends of Cancer, and Joanne White.

Based at the heart of the Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital, the charity funds life-saving and life-changing projects that make a real and lasting difference to the lives of thousands of local people affected by cancer and in the last year alone, Friends of the Cancer Centre has put over £1.1 million back into local cancer services.