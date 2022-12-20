The duo would like to thank everyone who donated prizes, bought ballots, made donations and fellow colleagues, family and friends who came along to the evening to enjoy music by Stevie McVeigh and spot of line dancing.
Friends of the Cancer Centre has a long and proud history of helping local cancer patients across Northern Ireland for over 35 years.
Based at the heart of the Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital, the charity funds life-saving and life-changing projects that make a real and lasting difference to the lives of thousands of local people affected by cancer and in the last year alone, Friends of the Cancer Centre has put over £1.1 million back into local cancer services.
Find out more about the work of Friends of the Cancer Centre online at www.friendsofthecancercentre.com.