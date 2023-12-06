SERC leads the way with new workplace safety courses
SERC is the first and only centre within Northern Ireland to provide CompEx industry-accredited training for those working in hazardous environments.
CompEx training is for people working in a range of industrial sectors including oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food manufacturing and utilities. These qualifications are vital in improving workplace safety.
SERC has been officially named a satellite centre of Forth Valley College (FVC), a leading provider of CompEx training in Central Scotland.
Thanks to the support of colleagues at FVC, SERC has been able to achieve accreditation to deliver three CompEx courses: Foundation (ExF), Application Design Engineer (Ex12) and Responsible Person (Ex14).
Eight SERC staff have recently completed a pilot course to enhance their knowledge and understanding of these important qualifications.
Launching the new courses, Elaine Flynn, SERC Commercial Contracts Manager, said: “I am delighted to officially launch this range of courses as SERC becomes the first CompEx approved training centre in Northern Ireland.
"This development continues the College’s commitment to increasing the skill level in NI industry.
"It’s important to add that it is possible now to offer these crucial skills in Northern Ireland due to the support of Forth Valley College, and this is the latest initiative in the strong and collaborative relationship between the two colleges which has been building over more than five years.”