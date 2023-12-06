Guests from industry, government and education gathered at South Eastern Regional College (SERC) Lisburn Campus recently as the College launched its new range of CompEx Certification Limited courses on workplace safety in hazardous areas.

SERC is the first and only centre within Northern Ireland to provide CompEx industry-accredited training for those working in hazardous environments.

CompEx training is for people working in a range of industrial sectors including oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food manufacturing and utilities. These qualifications are vital in improving workplace safety.

SERC has been officially named a satellite centre of Forth Valley College (FVC), a leading provider of CompEx training in Central Scotland.

South Eastern Regional College is the first and only centre within Northern Ireland to provide CompEx industry-accredited training for those working in hazardous environments in a unique partnership with Forth Valley College in Scotland. (L – R) Carole Johnston, Department for the Economy, Alistair McKean, Forth Valley College, Ken Webb, Principal, SERC, Elaine Flynn, SERC; Colum McMurray, Forth Valley College, Alan Montgomery, CompEx and Hugh Moss, Health & Safey Executive. Pic credit: Brian Thompson

Thanks to the support of colleagues at FVC, SERC has been able to achieve accreditation to deliver three CompEx courses: Foundation (ExF), Application Design Engineer (Ex12) and Responsible Person (Ex14).

Eight SERC staff have recently completed a pilot course to enhance their knowledge and understanding of these important qualifications.

Launching the new courses, Elaine Flynn, SERC Commercial Contracts Manager, said: “I am delighted to officially launch this range of courses as SERC becomes the first CompEx approved training centre in Northern Ireland.

"This development continues the College’s commitment to increasing the skill level in NI industry.