SERC Principal Ken Webb announces retirement after 16 years of dedicated service

After 16 years of distinguished service to South Eastern Regional College, Principal and Chief Executive Ken Webb has announced his retirement from the role from July 31, 2024.

Ken has been Principal and Chief Executive of SERC since one year after it was formed in August 2007 from the merger of three technical institutes, and has steered the College through many changes, including over £100m of capital investment in new campus buildings.

He has been sector lead on a number of developments in education such as new qualifications and Traineeships. Ken also chaired the sector Principals Group for a number of years.

is leadership of SERC has resulted in the College becoming Northern Ireland’s top-performing college, winning many national awards and carrying out work in more than 30 countries across four continents including Japan where he was awarded a Professorship by the National Institutes of Technology.

SERC Principal Ken Webb announces retirement. Pic credit: Kelvin Boyes

Paying tribute to Ken’s work, Governing Body Chair John Nugent said: “I wish to place on record and acknowledge, on behalf of the Governing Body, Ken’s very significant contribution to SERC and the wider FE Sector.

"This legacy will continue to deliver for the students and businesses which we serve for many years to come.

"Ken has nurtured the College from its creation and under his leadership we have seen it grow and flourish, offering opportunity to all learners and maintaining strong links with employers and the local communities in which we are rooted.”

Tommy Martin has been appointed Interim Principal & Chief Executive of South Eastern Reginal College (SERC), effective from August 2024.

Interim SERC Principal and CEO Tommy Martin. Pic credit: SERC

Tommy has been a member of SERC’s Management Team since 2009 and has played a key role in the strategic and financial management of the College, first as Head of Finance, then as Chief Finance Officer and more recently as Deputy Chief Executive.

Prior to joining SERC, Tommy spent seventeen years in various financial roles across several industries with the BBC, Praxis Care Group Ltd. and Nortel.

Tommy graduated from Ulster University with First Class Honours in Business Studies; holds a Post Graduate Certificate in Collaborative Transformation; and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland.