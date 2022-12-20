SERC student Cara is praised for her study into how smoking causes scarring of the lungs

We all know that smoking is bad for us, but a SERC science student decided that finding out exactly how cigarette smoke causes scarring of the lungs would make an interesting research project, which has been selected for the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSE) in Dublin.

Speaking about the BTYSE competition, Cara Colvin (18) from Crumlin, a second year student on the BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Science at the South Eastern Regional College’s Lisburn Campus said, “I am thrilled that my project was selected to be part of the Exhibition in Dublin.

"My project looks at how smoking cigarettes can activate lung fibroblasts over an extended period, leading to chronic obstruction pulmonary disease.

Advertisement

"I investigated how smoking affects the heart and lungs and followed background reading on how smoking cigarettes might lead to this lung scarring, my research focused on the mechanism behind the scarring.

Cara Colvin (18) from Crumlin, a second year student on the BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Science at SERC’s Lisburn Campus has been selected to exhibit her project on how cigarette smoke causes scarring of the lungs at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSE) in Dublin

Advertisement

"I have had fantastic support form my lecturers, Kerri-Melissa Burns, Dr Susan Stokesberry and Dr Bettina Schock of Queen's University Belfast.

“Part of my study has given me the opportunity to participate in a work-study programme at Queen's which focusses on fibrosis (scarring of the lungs). This made me seriously consider, as a smoker, the impact smoking had on my lungs.

Advertisement

“The research has been very exciting as one element has involved growing human lung epithelial cells and stimulating lung fibroblasts in the laboratory. I exposed these cells to cigarette smoke and incubated them overnight. The next day, I collected the cell media and froze it for future use in my studies of the mechanisms responsible for the long-term activation of the fibroblasts.”

Cara contined: “My dad is delighted to see me follow in his footsteps – he is a scientist with Randox - and there is a bit of banter between us about who will be the first to have two Phds.

"He has one, and I have a bit to go yet, but it is certainly my aspiration. I have applied to do the HNC in Applied Science here at SERC and then hope to go on and do a degree in Biomedical Science.

“I love the College and the facilities are really good. Also, the lecturers have a great relationship with Queen’s which helped secure my work placement and the opportunity to meet Bettina Schock who is doing research in COPD at Queen’s.”

Advertisement

Cara, who was also a finalist in the college’s Enterprise Fortnight competition with a project that used change phase materials for self-heating meals concluded: “I am looking forward to being part of the Exhibition in Dublin. It will be fantastic, not only to get feedback from the judges and to see all the other projects and research.”

Advertisement