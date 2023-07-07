SERC Level 3 IT student Finley Houston from Dromara has reached the top of the leader board and won a game development competition hosted at SERC on behalf of Sentireal.

Sentireal is a software development company based in Belfast who specialise in the creation of software applications using immersive technologies, such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR).

During a visit to SERC to discuss the industry with Computing students, Sentireal CEO Tom Houston proposed hosting a game development competition, available to all SERC students and judged by Sentireal.

The competing students were tasked with writing a game, and were judged on the game’s strength of concept, quality of coding, the structure, and methodology used in creating the game, with an emphasis on making sure students were developing a game closely in line with how a commercial organisation would develop a game.

Cameron Balmer (Lisburn), Sentireal Development Team Manager and Finley Houston (Dromara), SERC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in IT - IT Professional student. Pic credit: SERC

Finley Houston, a student on the Level 3 National Extended Diploma in IT, was selected as the winner of the competition.

Finley commented: “I am so surprised about winning the competition but I'm super happy about it.

"For winning, Sentireal provided me with a Meta Quest 2 which I am so grateful for as VR games development is something I've wanted to try for a long time but have never had the headset to work on it. However now I have finally gotten the opportunity to start learning. Overall, I am so grateful to Sentireal for providing me with the opportunity to take part in their competition and for the amazing prize.”

