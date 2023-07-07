As the curtains close for term time classes at the Belfast School of Performing Arts, Northern Ireland's Leading Theatre School, which has classes in Lisburn, prepares to reach an exciting milestone as they open their 10th school this September.

The new school will be located within Stranmillis College and solidifies BSPA's position as the leading theatre school in Northern Ireland, offering exceptional training opportunities in dancing, acting and singing for aspiring young performers aged 3-19. This expansion will grow the number of students educated at BSPA to an impressive 800 students.

Tina McVeigh, Managing Director of BSPA, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to open our 10th branch at Stranmillis College. This expansion is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent of our students and staff. We are proud to provide a nurturing environment where young performers can develop their skills and ignite their passion for the arts. Our continued growth reflects the demand and recognition for the performing arts education we offer.

Pictured at the launch of BSPA’s 10th school which is due to open at Stranmillis College in September are current students, Jackson Allen 18, Amelia Spollen 9 and Edison Ormsby 7 with Artistic Director, Peter Corry MBE. Pic credit: BSPA

Joining in the celebration, Artistic Director Peter Corry who lives in Hillsborough, added: "This expansion is a testament to the thriving performing arts community we have here.

“We look forward to shaping the next generation of young people who will benefit from joining the BSPA family. We not only want to encourage the stage stars of the future but also just as importantly we want to teach all our young people the transferable skills learnt through drama that they can apply to all areas of their lives."