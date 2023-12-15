SERC student is crowned NITTAN Shield Fire Engineering Apprentice of the Year

A South Eastern Regional College (SERC) Apprentice has beaten off competition to lift the Nittan Shield Fire Engineering Apprentice of the Year title for 2023 at the College.

Christopher Orr, (27), from Lisburn, employed by Crane Communications, successfully achieved the EAL Level 3 Fire & Security Apprenticeship NI at SERC’s Lisburn Campus.

SERC Fire and Security Lecturers, Christopher Patterson and Robin Hamill said: “This Award reflects performance throughout his 4-years, both at work and in the College through coursework and assignments.

"Christopher has proved himself to be an outstanding apprentice and his efforts and achievements are recognised with this Award.”

SERC Level 3 Fire & Security Systems Apprentice, Christopher Orr, 27, from Lisburn, has been Awarded the Nittan Shield Apprentice of the Year 2023 for his efforts and achievements in work and College. (L -R) Bobby Nixon, Sales Manager, Nittan Europe Ltd, who presented the Award, Christopher Orr with employer, Harry Dollin, Operations Manager, Crane Communications. Pic credit: SERC

Bobby Nixon, Sales Manager, Nittan Europe Ltd, presented the award and said: “Nittan are proud to be associated with the SERC Apprentice of the Year, and I am very happy to present Christopher with the Nittan Shield Award for 2023.

“As a manufacturer, we understand there is a direct relationship between engineer training and customer satisfaction, so we fully support the work undertaken at SERC, and our Elite Partner for Northern Ireland, Solutions for Systems, who take the time to train and nurture these apprentices.

"Nittan works closely with both organisations, to ensure the College has the industry leading products it needs to train the apprentices and sponsor the Fire Engineering Apprentice of the Year Award.

