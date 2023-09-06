Six budding scientists from the Advanced Tech Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Applied Science at South Eastern Regional College (SERC), recently enjoyed a two-week work and study experience in Celano, Italy fully funded by the Turing Scheme.

The students, from SERC’s Bangor and Lisburn Campuses, took part in a project work internship in science and lab research to develop their knowledge in a range of areas including agri-science and food science.

The students spent time with their Italian peers at L’Aquila University along as well as working in local laboratories including Arrigo Serpieri, Ecopoint and Instituto Zooprofilattico.

Alan Brown, SERC Science Lecturer said: “The students gained valuable knowledge in the science industry which contributed to the work experience requirement of their course.

(Back row L-R) Mark McNeilly, Adam Hamilton, Carter Young, Taneesha McCaughran with lecturer Alan Brown, (Front row L-R) Jorden Kelly, Erin Caldwell, and lecturer Susan Stokesberry. Pic credit: SERC

“The Turing Scheme experience allowed them to develop their scientific knowledge and put into practice what they have learnt so far in their course, as well as helping them to expand their transversal skills: adaptability, independence, and confidence.”

The Turing Scheme provides funding for students and accompanying staff to undertake a study or work placement across the world.

This is a life changing experience for SERC students, giving them a unique opportunity to gain vital international experience, improving their technical skills and their employability or T-Skills.

Students also improve their language skills and gain a better understanding of other global cultures and work practices.

The Turing Scheme contributes to the UK Government’s commitment to a Global Britain, by helping organisations such as SERC to enhance existing international links and forge new relationships.