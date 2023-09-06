Cancer Fund for Children chosen as Lisburn and Castlereagh Mayor’s charity for 2023/24

Coinciding with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, which takes place in September, the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has announced Cancer Fund for Children will be his chosen charity this year.

Cancer Fund for Children is the leading charity for children and young people living with cancer.

The charity provides informal emotional, social and therapeutic support to children impacted by cancer and their families at home, in hospitals, in the community and at their therapeutic short break centre, Daisy Lodge in Newcastle.

The Mayor, Councillor Andrew Gowan said: “Cancer is something that touches many of our friends and families.

Pictured at the launch is from left. Raph O’Connor, Residential Services Manager at Cancer Fund for Children’s Daisy Lodge; Mayoress Nicola Gowan; Councillor Andrew Gowan, Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and Sarah Clements, Partnerships & Philanthropy Lead Executive at Cancer Fund for Children. Pic credit: Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council

“My wife is a cancer nurse, so I am deeply aware of the impact it has on families. That’s why I want to help in any way I can throughout my year in office and I am hoping the people of Lisburn and Castlereagh will get involved and support my fundraising efforts.

“Cancer Fund for Children does incredible work to support families going through some of the most difficult circumstances. I want to help boost the charity’s funds as well as raise awareness of the services they provide.

“In doing so, I hope they will be able to provide even more support measures to children and young people - helping them stay connected with friends and family and making their lives more comfortable during treatment."

A number of exciting fundraising events and activities are being planned for the year ahead as part of the partnership.

Neil Symington, Director of Services at Cancer Fund for Children, said: “Throughout the month of September, approximately 40 children and young people will be diagnosed with cancer across the island of Ireland.

"Treatments are getting better, more children survive cancer, but there is a huge need to provide families with the right support to help them cope with the profound impact of cancer.

“We are very pleased to have Mayor Gowan’s support which we are sure will have a very positive impact on our fundraising initiatives.