The South Eastern Regional College (SERC) recently hosted a series of Engineering workshops for 4-12 year old girls, aimed at inspiring the next generation of female engineers.

Funded by The Institute of Engineering, the “We Can Engineer It” initiative was aimed specifically at encouraging more young females to consider engineering as a career.

Engineering and Manufacturing are acknowledged as skills gap areas in Northern Ireland and with a significant gender imbalance, there will be plenty of opportunities for young females in these areas in the next 10-15 years.

Pictured is lecturer Mark Fullerton helping Eimear Morris experiment with friction and inclines.

The workshops proved to be a great day out for families as they participated in a series of engineering challenges, experiments and activities including building towers and bridges, assembling and flying gliders, exploring gears and levers.