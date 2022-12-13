Funded by The Institute of Engineering, the “We Can Engineer It” initiative was aimed specifically at encouraging more young females to consider engineering as a career.
Engineering and Manufacturing are acknowledged as skills gap areas in Northern Ireland and with a significant gender imbalance, there will be plenty of opportunities for young females in these areas in the next 10-15 years.
The workshops proved to be a great day out for families as they participated in a series of engineering challenges, experiments and activities including building towers and bridges, assembling and flying gliders, exploring gears and levers.
A total of 34 children from 22 families attended the session in Lisburn and one of the lecturers, Mark Fullerton, helped the budding young engineers to experiment with friction and inclines.