South Eastern Regional College (SERC) Hospitality and Catering Curriculum Manager Clare Gillen (Carryduff) has been recognised in the prestigious BTEC Awards and has won a Bronze Certificate in the Tutor of the Year category.

The BTEC Awards is an annual event that recognises and celebrates all the hard work and dedication of BTEC learners, educators and providers from all around the globe.

The Tutor of the Year Award is designed to reward the excellence in teaching that exemplary tutors put into their work.

Clare was nominated for the award due to her dedication to pastoral care and student wellbeing in combination with her practical teaching methods.

During the pandemic, Clare led her students through online delivery, and ultimately the achievement of all learners completing their BTEC Level 3 Hospitality qualification without the need for centre assessed grades.

Over the past three years, Clare has worked to increase the number of students studying BTEC Level 3 Hospitality, which has seen the course provision grow from one school to four schools, with cohorts increasing from one cohort to six cohorts. Not only has this widened participation in students studying hospitality, but the strategy also helps address the existing skills shortage within the industry.

