Tissue Viability Nurse, Claire Mackin from Annahilt has recently celebrated an amazing 40 years in nursing.

Claire commenced her nursing journey in 1982 as a Student Nurse in Lagan Valley Hospital, staying in this position as an enrolled nurse until she completed her conversion course to become a registered Staff Nurse in 1997.

Claire worked in various medical wards as a Senior Staff Nurse until 2005. In 2005 she joined the Tissue Viability Service where she has been a well-respected and highly important part of the team.

“It is a privilege to be a part of the Tissue Viability Team,” said Claire. “I can honestly say that I love being a Nurse and I could not think of anything else that I would have wanted to do. I am very proud that my daughter also works in the Emergency Department in the South Eastern Trust.

Tissue Viability Nurse, Claire Mackin, who is celebrating 40 years in nursing, is pictured alongside other members of the team

“Nursing has definitely changed over the years, with good times and a few bad times, but I always tell the students and junior staff to never lose sight of who you are as a Nurse and why you wanted to become a Nurse. Always keep your patient in the centre of everything you do.”

Having worked alongside Claire for the last 18 years, Tissue Viability Nurse Specialist, Vivienne Murdoch added: “Claire is a valued member of the team. She is a true Nurse, she is caring, kind and compassionate with a wealth of knowledge and expertise in many things, but especially within the Tissue Viability Speciality. As her colleagues, we send our congratulations to Claire for 40 fabulous years as a Nurse!”