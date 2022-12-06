Claire commenced her nursing journey in 1982 as a Student Nurse in Lagan Valley Hospital, staying in this position as an enrolled nurse until she completed her conversion course to become a registered Staff Nurse in 1997.
Claire worked in various medical wards as a Senior Staff Nurse until 2005. In 2005 she joined the Tissue Viability Service where she has been a well-respected and highly important part of the team.
Advertisement
“It is a privilege to be a part of the Tissue Viability Team,” said Claire. “I can honestly say that I love being a Nurse and I could not think of anything else that I would have wanted to do. I am very proud that my daughter also works in the Emergency Department in the South Eastern Trust.
Advertisement
“Nursing has definitely changed over the years, with good times and a few bad times, but I always tell the students and junior staff to never lose sight of who you are as a Nurse and why you wanted to become a Nurse. Always keep your patient in the centre of everything you do.”
Advertisement
Having worked alongside Claire for the last 18 years, Tissue Viability Nurse Specialist, Vivienne Murdoch added: “Claire is a valued member of the team. She is a true Nurse, she is caring, kind and compassionate with a wealth of knowledge and expertise in many things, but especially within the Tissue Viability Speciality. As her colleagues, we send our congratulations to Claire for 40 fabulous years as a Nurse!”