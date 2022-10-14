The fairs were attended by hundreds of students, and many exhibitors from local services, charities and organisations.

Catherine Shipman, SERC Student Engagement Manager commented on the event: “We are delighted to be able to welcome all our new and returning students to our Freshers’ events.

"The Student’s Union is committed to supporting our students, and this event has helped us to reconnect our student community by raising awareness of services and opportunities to support their health, wellbeing, skills, and confidence.

Lisburn Campus students from Access Level 3 Diploma in Foundation Studies (left to right) Lisa Dunn (Lisburn), with Mart Floyd, AXA, Nicole Hewitt (Lisburn) and Megan Redmond (Lisburn)

"We would like to extend our thanks to all our exhibitors and community partners who attended and made the event such a success.”

