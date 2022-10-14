SERC’s Freshers’ Fortnight sets off the new term
South Eastern Regional College’s (SERC’s) Students’ Union recently set off the new term by hosting Freshers’ Fairs across Bangor, Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards campuses
The fairs were attended by hundreds of students, and many exhibitors from local services, charities and organisations.
Catherine Shipman, SERC Student Engagement Manager commented on the event: “We are delighted to be able to welcome all our new and returning students to our Freshers’ events.
"The Student’s Union is committed to supporting our students, and this event has helped us to reconnect our student community by raising awareness of services and opportunities to support their health, wellbeing, skills, and confidence.
"We would like to extend our thanks to all our exhibitors and community partners who attended and made the event such a success.”
SERC provides high quality and innovative services to almost 33,000 learners. Services include Further and Higher Education courses, apprenticeships, professional development training, community education, online learning, tailored training for businesses, support for SMEs, Technology Transfer and IT solutions.