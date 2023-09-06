SERC’s Lisburn campus hosts John Deere manufacturer training
and live on Freeview channel 276
Led by Mel Guinan, Territory Manager for John Deere Ltd, participants included representatives from Argripower, Omagh, Agripower, Lifford, County Donegal, SW Moore, Coleraine and SW Moore trading as Johnston Gilpin, Lisburn and the Land Based Engineering team at SERC.
Simon Toman, Land-based Engineering lecturer at SERC said: “We were delighted to be able to facilitate the training here at SERC which also allows our team to keep skills and knowledge in line with industry standards and practices."
Advertisement
Advertisement
He added: “Students and apprentices come from all over Northern Ireland to gain their Land Based Engineering NI Traineeship and Apprenticeship NI qualifications at SERC and events such as these help the College to build on our relationships with the industry.”