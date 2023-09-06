The Land Based Engineering team at South Eastern Regional College (SERC) were delighted to facilitate representatives from the John Deere Ltd dealer network for Manufacturer Training at the College’s Lisburn Campus recently.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Led by Mel Guinan, Territory Manager for John Deere Ltd, participants included representatives from Argripower, Omagh, Agripower, Lifford, County Donegal, SW Moore, Coleraine and SW Moore trading as Johnston Gilpin, Lisburn and the Land Based Engineering team at SERC.

Simon Toman, Land-based Engineering lecturer at SERC said: “We were delighted to be able to facilitate the training here at SERC which also allows our team to keep skills and knowledge in line with industry standards and practices."

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mel Guinan, (fifth left) Territory Manager for John Deere Ltd, with representatives from Argripower, Omagh, Agripower, Lifford, County Donegal, SW Moore, Coleraine and SW Moore trading as Johnston Gilpin, Lisburn who took part in Manufacturer Training facilitated at SERC’s Lisburn Campus by the Land Based Engineering team. Pic credit: SERC

Advertisement

Advertisement