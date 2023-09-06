Register
SERC’s Lisburn campus hosts John Deere manufacturer training

The Land Based Engineering team at South Eastern Regional College (SERC) were delighted to facilitate representatives from the John Deere Ltd dealer network for Manufacturer Training at the College’s Lisburn Campus recently.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:34 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 12:34 BST
Led by Mel Guinan, Territory Manager for John Deere Ltd, participants included representatives from Argripower, Omagh, Agripower, Lifford, County Donegal, SW Moore, Coleraine and SW Moore trading as Johnston Gilpin, Lisburn and the Land Based Engineering team at SERC.

Simon Toman, Land-based Engineering lecturer at SERC said: “We were delighted to be able to facilitate the training here at SERC which also allows our team to keep skills and knowledge in line with industry standards and practices."

Mel Guinan, (fifth left) Territory Manager for John Deere Ltd, with representatives from Argripower, Omagh, Agripower, Lifford, County Donegal, SW Moore, Coleraine and SW Moore trading as Johnston Gilpin, Lisburn who took part in Manufacturer Training facilitated at SERC’s Lisburn Campus by the Land Based Engineering team. Pic credit: SERCMel Guinan, (fifth left) Territory Manager for John Deere Ltd, with representatives from Argripower, Omagh, Agripower, Lifford, County Donegal, SW Moore, Coleraine and SW Moore trading as Johnston Gilpin, Lisburn who took part in Manufacturer Training facilitated at SERC’s Lisburn Campus by the Land Based Engineering team. Pic credit: SERC
He added: “Students and apprentices come from all over Northern Ireland to gain their Land Based Engineering NI Traineeship and Apprenticeship NI qualifications at SERC and events such as these help the College to build on our relationships with the industry.”

