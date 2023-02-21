South Eastern Regional College welcomes prospective students to annual Open Evening

SERC is getting ready to welcome potential students to its Open Evening for Full Time students from 4.00pm – 7.00pm on Wednesday March 8 at the College’s Lisburn campus.

Prospective students and their parents are welcome to come along to find out about the wide range of courses available at the College and to speak to expert lecturers about Further Education, Higher Education, Apprenticeships and Training programmes as well as experience live demonstrations in a range of subject areas.

SERC offers courses ranging from Level 1, for those with few qualifications who wish to develop skills and increase employability/change career; through to Level 6, for those who wish to study at a degree level. Subjects range from health and social care to animal care, applied science to engineering, art and design to culinary arts, computing to music technology.

Marija Kuzaite (18), a Level 3 Patisserie and Confectionery student at SERC’s Lisburn Campus and WorldSkillsUK Gold Medallist, is inviting potential students to come along to SERC’s Open Evening at Lisburn Campus from 4.00pm – 7.00pm on Wednesday March 8

Marija Kuzaite, a Level 3 Patisserie and Confectionery student at the College’s Lisburn Campus and WorldSkillsUK Gold Medallist said: “I would certainly recommend coming to SERC. There is great camaraderie in the class and as well as learning from the tutors, we learn from each other, so your confidence grows as you progress through the course.

"Even now, when I first see a recipe and think it looks difficult, I start to think about what I have done, and then when I break it down into the different stages, I realise I have all the skills to try it out and most times it will turn out brilliant.

