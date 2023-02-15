South Eastern Health Trust launches Youth Awards to recognise volunteering commitments

A new awards programme has been launched by the South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust to recognise the achievements of young volunteers aged 16-25 years, who go that extra mile clocking up a considerable amount of volunteering hours.

The Youth Volunteer Awards recognise those who have committed their time and energy to help improve the health care experience of patients and clients.

The awards have three categories, ‘Gold’ for young people who have volunteered 150 hours, ‘Silver’ for 100 hours and ‘Bronze’ for 50 hours.

Scooping the Gold award for an amazing 150 hours of volunteering was Mikayla Kyle who commenced in July 2021. Mikayla has volunteered as a Meeter & Greeter, Ward Volunteer and Emergency Department Volunteer in the Ulster Hospital.

Chairman, Jonathan Patton, Mark Moore, Mark Stinson, Chief Executive Roisin Coulter and Mikayla Kyle

The Bronze award for 50 hours of volunteering was presented to Mark Moore who started volunteering in September 2021 as a Meeter and Greeter in the Ulster Hospital and to Mark Stinson who started his journey in August 2022 and volunteers in the Emergency Department in the Ulster Hospital.

Gold Award recipient Mikayla said: “I had no idea how much I would get out of volunteering when I began and It’s crazy to think that I have completed 150 hours in this role. I really enjoy meeting the variety of people that I come into contact with on the wards and hearing about their lives.”

Delighted to recognise the achievements, Volunteer Services Manager, Sonya Duffy said: “Every day I am inspired by the young people who volunteer with us. They are a mixed bunch, some very confident and focused and others less confident but brave enough to give it a go. They have great character and values and are willing to give of themselves to help others.”

Trust Chairman, Jonathan Patton added: “Volunteering across the Trust offers young people the chance to receive valuable work place experiences, develop their knowledge and skills and to learn how to be part of a Health and Social Care team.