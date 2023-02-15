Local Care Professional, Kate Herron, has been nominated for a national award for her outstanding services to the home care sector.

Kate was one of only three finalists, selected from 12,000 caregivers nationally, who were in the running for home care company Home Instead’s national ‘Care Professional of the Year’ award.

Kate, who lives in Saintfield, joined the Down & Lisburn office of Home Instead when the business opened seven years ago.

Kate worked as a nurse for over thirty years and came to work in care having decided to reduce her working hours as her retirement approached. But she loves the work so much that she as now exceeded a total 10,000 hours of care.

Lorraine Kelly and Martin Jones with Saintfield carer Kate Herron

Kate was nominated for the award by the owner of Home Instead Down & Lisburn, Lynn Elliott who has a very personal reason for making the nomination.

Lynn explained: “Two years ago, at the start of the first lockdown, I was diagnosed with breast cancer and scheduled for surgery and chemotherapy.

“I reached out the Kate to ask if she would be my Care Pro for a few months. She willingly agreed.

“I didn’t need personal care, but I did need another adult to lean on and help me run my life. Kate came three times a week for six months. She cooked and cleaned. She sent me for a rest when she thought I needed it. She ran errands when I couldn’t go out.

“My children became her biggest fans. Her support was wonderful. I learned a lesson about being an independent-minded adult who must rely on others for a time – a lesson our clients also learn.”

Kate’s currently provides live-in care for a lady with advanced dementia. The lady’s family are full of praise for the care provided. The client’s daughter said: “It’s testament to the highest standards of care that Mum is still with us. The attention to detail provided by Kate is superb.

“The full time and personalised care and creative solutions provided by Kate have been wonderful.”