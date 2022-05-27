St Louis Grammar team are NI’s hope in Junk Kouture contest

As Wild Card contenders, students Ann Joseph, Niamh Gusterson and Mia Guidote have the chance to take the last Irish finalist spot in the 2022 finale of the global contest which will be held in Abu Dhabi later this year, but they need your help - in the form of votes.

Junk Kouture Powered by RTÉ is not only about sustainability and great design. It’s about the people who take part, the inspiration behind the designs and being empowered through creativity.

From over 2000 schools in all of Ireland, only 60 haute-couture designs made from 100% recycled materials created and modelled by talented post-primary students took part in the Dublin City Final of Junk Kouture as seen on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player in May.

The St Louis girls' ‘Packaging Punk Princess’ creation

Nine creations by young designers aged 13 -18 years from around the country were chosen by the Junk Kouture judges Louis Walsh, Roz Purcell, Soulé and Stephen McLaughlin to move forward as finalists in the Junk Kouture World Final happening later this year – all nine schools are from the south of Ireland.

There is, however, one more coveted 10th spot up for grabs - the 2022 RTÉ Wild Card.

St louis Grammar School is the only Northern Ireland School selected as one of the five wild cards going towards the Final of Junk Kuture 2022 with their ‘Packaging Punk Princess’ creation.

The five RTÉ Wild Cards can be seen on rte.ie/junkkouture and you can cast your vote at https://www.rte.ie/lifestyle/fashion/2022/0517/1298469-vote-for-the-junk-kouture-wild-card-2022/

A team of girls from St Louis Grammar School in Ballymena are in the running to reach the Junk Kouture World Final bu they need your vote