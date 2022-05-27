Naomi inspires Air Ambulance fundraiser

Naomi tragically died on February 19, 2020, following a road traffic collision with her work colleague Andrew Burke.

The two-year fundraising campaign that she inspired has resulted in a massive £53,000 being raised which will fund 20 air ambulance missions.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bryan Lynn said: “Naomi was only 21. She was bright, beautiful, and very talented.

Bryan Lynn presents funds to the Air Ambulance team

“She had so much potential, the world at her feet. It was her final year of her architecture degree at Queens University and was working part-time with Andrew in Starbucks in the International Airport to fund her studies.

“We are grateful to the Air Ambulance team who attended scene that day and wanted to raise funds to thank the service and to give hope to other patients in need.

“I had no idea when I started the fundraising journey over two years ago that I would have raised anywhere near this figure. Everyone has been incredibly generous, and I am very grateful for the tributes in Naomi’s memory.”

The main fundraiser was a gala dinner held on Naomi’s second anniversary, attended by approximately 300 people.

A raffle and auction was held, the auction alone raised £18,500 and £13,000 was raised from the raffle.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising with Air Ambulance NI (AANI) said, “We truly wish the outcome could have been different for Naomi and Andrew, it is so sad that two young lives have been lost. And it is humbling that Bryan, family and friends have chosen to fundraise in Naomi’s memory, to help others.

“Air Ambulance Northern Ireland aspires to raise £5,500 per day to sustain the HEMS.

“This considerable donation will fund the service for 10 days and could help 20 future patients.